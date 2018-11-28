The Rundown: Nov. 28

Women’s volleyball

Angie Forburger, assistant Sports editor

Despite finishing the year with a losing record for the first time in program history, UCLA women’s volleyball (13-14, 8-12 Pac-12) had three players earn All-Pac-12 recognition.

Sophomore outside hitter Mac May was named to the 2018 All-Pac-12 First Team, picking up her second All-Pac-12 award after being recognized as an honorable mention last season.

May led the Bruins this season in total kills and kills per set with 373 and 3.69, respectively. She was also first for UCLA in service aces with 34. The sophomore totaled eight double-doubles, 1.86 digs per set and recorded double-digit kills in 21 matches this year.

Senior libero Zana Muno earned an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention for the 2018 season alongside junior middle blocker Madeleine Gates. This was Muno’s first All-Pac-12 recognition since she earned an honorable mention as a freshman in 2015. Gates was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team last season.

Muno finished her final season as a Bruin with an average of 5.15 digs per set, good for first among all Pac-12 liberos. She recorded the fourth-most digs in Bruin history over her career with 1,607, and broke the UCLA single-match record in digs with 38 against Washington State earlier this month.

Gates recorded an overall hitting percentage this season of .312 and led UCLA with 107 total blocks and 1.06 blocks per set. The junior hit over .300 in 16 matches this season and set a career high of 11 blocks against San Diego in September.

While Gates will not be back in action with the Bruins until August, May and Muno will play for UCLA on the beach volleyball team beginning in February.

Women’s soccer

Gabriel McCarthy, assistant Sports editor

Two Bruins received recognition this week after their season came to an end.

UCLA women’s soccer sophomore forward Ashley Sanchez was named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, the award given to the best soccer player in both men’s and women’s NCAA Division I soccer at the end of the season.

The award is voted on by a panel of Division I coaches and three finalists for the trophy will be announced Dec. 7. The winner will be announced Jan. 4 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Sanchez led UCLA in all scoring categories this season, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 35 points. She ranked second in the nation in assists and set a UCLA record for assists in a game with four, as well as for finishing the season scoring a goal or assisting in 13 straight matches.

Senior defender/forward Hailie Mace was named the UCLA/Muscle Milk Student-Athlete of the Week after scoring twice in the Bruins’ quarterfinal match against North Carolina. Mace scored twice in under a minute to equalize the match at 2-2 before UCLA fell in penalty kicks. Mace finished her career with 24 goals and 12 assists in 74 games started.