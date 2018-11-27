Tuesday, November 27

UCPD searching for perpetrator of burglary at university apartment

November 27, 2018
University police is searching for an individual who allegedly burgled a university apartment Monday.

The individual entered a university apartment on Sawtelle Boulevard around 4 a.m. Monday morning, stole some property from the residents and left, according to a UCPD alert. At least one of those who had their belongings stolen is a UCLA student.

UCPD did not provide a description of the suspect.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activity to the police and to lock all windows and doors.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

David Gray
City & Crime Editor

