Wednesday, November 21

In the news:

Photo: CALPIRG shows students the influence bees have on Thanksgiving meals

By


Posted:
November 21, 2018
4:47 pm

Campus, Feature Photos, News


(Joe Akira/Daily Bruin staff)

(Joe Akira/Daily Bruin staff)

 Share

 Tweet

Students at the UCLA chapter of the California Public Interest Research Group, an advocacy group, showed students on Bruin Walk on Tuesday how Thanksgiving dinners would be limited without bees as part of its Save the Bees campaign. If bees die out, everything from green beans to apple pie to squash would be lost from our Thanksgiving meals, according to a CALPIRG press release.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Melissa Morris

Morris is the 2018-2019 assistant News editor for the campus politics beat. She was previously a writer for the campus politics beat. She is also a second-year global studies student at UCLA.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin