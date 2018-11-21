Students at the UCLA chapter of the California Public Interest Research Group, an advocacy group, showed students on Bruin Walk on Tuesday how Thanksgiving dinners would be limited without bees as part of its Save the Bees campaign. If bees die out, everything from green beans to apple pie to squash would be lost from our Thanksgiving meals, according to a CALPIRG press release.
Photo: CALPIRG shows students the influence bees have on Thanksgiving meals
