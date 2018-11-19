UC Regents recap – Nov. 15

Students expressed frustration with how the UC is handling issues of air quality at UC Berkeley and UC Merced during the Camp fire. A third-year student from UC Berkeley, who urged the university to cancel classes, said she had to check a friend into the emergency room the morning of the meeting because of the air quality. Ella Smith, a second-year student from UC Berkeley, said over 14,000 students had signed an online petition to cancel classes at the time she addressed the Regents.