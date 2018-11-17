Propelled by run game, Bruins snatch Victory Bell back from Trojans with 34-27 win

One word described running back Joshua Kelley on Saturday – unstoppable.

The redshirt junior set the record for most rushing yards by a UCLA player against USC with a career-high 289 yards.

His untouched 55-yard touchdown romp down the left sideline put the Bruins (3-8, 3-5 Pac-12) ahead for good in their 34-27 win over the Trojans (5-6, 4-5).

Kelley’s 200-yard performance Saturday was the Bruins’ first since 2015, and the third-most single-game rushing yards in UCLA history.

Coach Chip Kelly’s squad ran the ball 51 times for 318 yards, more than twice the average number of yards USC allows on the ground per game.

Even graduate transfer quarterback Wilton Speight got in on the action. He scored his second career rushing touchdown, scrambling into the end zone from 4 yards out in the first quarter.

Speight added 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 13-of-22 passing. He threw up a prayer that junior wide receiver Theo Howard ran down in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown on UCLA’s first drive of the game.

Howard led all Bruin receivers with five catches for 76 yards and a score.

USC quarterback JT Daniels threw for a career-high 337 yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions were both arm punts that floated directly toward UCLA defenders with no receivers in the vicinity.

This marks the Bruins’ first victory over their crosstown rivals since 2014.