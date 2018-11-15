USAC recap – Nov. 13

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. This week’s meeting took place in the Ackerman Bruin Viewpoint Room. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public Comment:
-
Students argued their beliefs about the enforcement of Policy 110 against Students for Justice in Palestine and brought up instances where they had felt unsafe and threatened on campus, especially in regard to the National Students for Justice in Palestine Conference this weekend.
-
Students from Ha’Am, a Jewish student publication, declined to stop recording the meeting at the council’s request. The issue, along with a related First Amendment discussion, was raised several times.
Special Presentation:
-
Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck answered questions regarding the recently updated Policy 110, which was used by the university to authorize a cease-and-desist to a registered student group, SJP. Students interjected to question the university’s use of the policy and the controversy surrounding SJP.
Agenda:
-
The council unanimously approved a resolution expressing support for equal access to UCLA for noncommercial speech events, especially in regard to the NSJP Conference.
-
The council allocated a total of $9,788 from the contingency programming fund to non-USAC groups.
Reports:
-
Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said Campus Safety Alliance met Thursday to discuss mental health, anti-blackness and other issues on campus.
-
General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said International Education Week will host events where international students can share their experiences, including World Cafe and Conversation Cafe.
-
General Representative 3 Eduardo Solis said his office met with UCLA Spark to coordinate a future crowdfunding campaign to support undocumented students.
-
Academic Affairs Commissioner Nidirah Stephens said her office held its first quarterly peer counseling.
-
Campus Events Commissioner Alley Madison said her office will host Campus Movie Fest in Ackerman Grand Ballroom on Thursday.
-
Financial Supports Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office is working to create scholarships for business attire and textbooks.
-
Student Wellness Commissioner George Faour said his office will host an event to teach members of Greek life about CPR and alcohol poisoning.