Women’s basketball focuses on growth, gears up for game against Georgia

The Bruins will challenge a ranked team for the first time this season.

“We don’t lock in on the rankings at all,” said sophomore forward Lauryn Miller. “We just focus on that opponent just for what they do, and then we lock in on what we can do best to go and get the win.”

UCLA women’s basketball (1-1) will host No. 14 Georgia (2-0) on Wednesday. The Bruins – who started the year 0-1 after dropping their season-opener – had not had a losing record since 2014.

“I told the team, ‘What a great opportunity,’” said coach Cori Close. “‘You’re going to have to step up and grow again. If you want to have a chance and protect your home court, you’re going to have to make more steps of growth.’”

Georgia finished 26-7 last season with a 12-4 record in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last year, but fell to Duke Blue Devils 66-40.

Georgia is fresh off an 85-39 win over Winthrop in its second home game of the season. Six players scored in double digits and the Bulldogs logged 61 rebounds.

Guard Taja Cole registered a double-double against the Eagles. Cole – who started all 33 games last season – finished sixth in the SEC with 135 assists and a 1.73 assist-to-turnover ratio her sophomore year.

Last season, four of Georgia’s players recorded over 30 steals. Forward Mackenzie Engram registered 37 blocks and forced 42 steals in the 2017-2018 season.

Miller said it is important for the Bruins to control the pace of play Wednesday in order to overcome the Bulldogs’ offense.

“(We should be) making sure we assert our will, making sure we run as we want to,” Miller said. “While they’re slowing down, (we should be) making sure we’re keeping our tempo up and forcing the ball to play at the pace we want to.”

UCLA is allowing 59.5 points per game, 20 points more than Georgia’s defense. The Bruins are also heading into Wednesday’s game averaging 15 points less than the Bulldogs.

Senior guard Japreece Dean said the team needs to be dominant and assertive to stay competitive against Georgia.

“Just being mentally focused and being aggressive and not just letting people be aggressive toward us,” Dean said. “We have got to punch first and I think that will help us out a lot.”

UCLA forced 13 turnovers in its season-opener against Loyola Marymount. In Saturday’s matchup against Rice, UCLA increased its forced turnover count to 20.

“We really have to lock in on our transition defense,” Dean said. “(We have to) just do what we do best, rebounding and bouncing back.”

Miller wrapped up last week’s game with a career-high 11 points, and was one of three Bruins to add double digits to the scoreboard. Redshirt senior forward Lajahna Drummer reached for five of UCLA’s 18 offensive rebounds.

The Bruins will face the Bulldogs in Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday at 11 a.m.