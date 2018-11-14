Video: TAKE OUT Clothing

Wednesday, November 14

TAKE OUT Clothing

November 14, 2018
TAKE OUT Clothing is a sustainable fashion line created by Hannah Sullivan, a second-year global studies student. Follow along as she goes on her latest thrift hunt.

Jordan Stewart

