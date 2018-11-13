UCLA held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony in front of the Student Activities Center on Friday. Featured speakers at the event included Chancellor Gene Block and two U.S. Marine Corps veterans. The event also featured a trumpet performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a flag-raising ceremony. After the speakers presented, UCLA held an information fair for attendees to learn more about veteran resource programs on campus and in Los Angeles. The event was open to all of UCLA and the surrounding LA community.
Photo: UCLA holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony and resource fair
