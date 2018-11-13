Memorial for the Fallen

Private room/bath in Westwood. Available Jan 1st. walk to campus, washer/dryer, kitchen privileges, no smoking/drugs, references required. Contact Mary Nov 6th-25th. 310-474-7903/[email protected] $1100. • Room for Rent

922 S Barrington Ave L.A., C.A 90045 Amenities: control access, onsite parking, on site laundry. Close to restaurant and transportation. Elevator. One bedroom + one bathroom Mgrph#-310-826-0541 • Apartments for Rent

Hiring Gymnastics Coaches! Children's gym hiring part time gymnastics coaches. Positions available Mondays - Saturdays. Classes range from ages 3-14 years old, beginner to advance students. Located near UCLA campus! Call or email us at 310-268-8300 or [email protected] • Help Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted