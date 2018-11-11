Sunday, November 11

In the news:

UCLA tells residents to stay indoors due to poor air quality caused by Woolsey Fire

By


Posted:
November 11, 2018
12:21 pm

Campus, National, News, Westwood


UCLA is advising all residents to remain indoors due to poor air quality on account of the Woolsey fire, which started Thursday and has spread through Los Angeles and Ventura counties. (Andy Bao/Daily Bruin)

UCLA is advising all residents to remain indoors due to poor air quality on account of the Woolsey fire, which started Thursday and has spread through Los Angeles and Ventura counties. (Andy Bao/Daily Bruin)

 Share

 Tweet

UCLA canceled all outdoor recreation and sports activities Sunday due to poor air quality while a fire burns south of Simi Valley.

The university issued a Bruin Alert on Sunday advising all residents to remain indoors on account of the Woolsey Fire, which started Thursday and has spread through Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Masks are available for students with respiratory issues living on the Hill at the front desks of residence halls. The university expects conditions to improve throughout the day as winds move to out of the northeast.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation alert for residents of Malibu, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village, Agoura and unincorporated areas of the county directly impacted by the fire. Currently, 83,275 acres have been affected, with 10 percent containment, according to LACoFD.

Currently, no evacuation orders have been lifted.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
David Gray

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin