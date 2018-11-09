Friday, November 9

Sugarcoated: The Dolly Llama

November 9, 2018
On another episode of “Sugarcoated,” Arts reporter Elena Brown went to The Dolly Llama in Koreatown and helped create the Bubble Waffle and Waffle Sticks.

Salintip Supasanya

