USAC recap – Nov. 6

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Public Comment:

Lt. Kevin Kilgore of UCPD encouraged students to be mindful that UCLA is a public space for people to engage in conversation.

Special Presentations:

Other members of the public, including Jackie Schaeffer of Hillel at UCLA, voiced their opposition to the conference happening on campus.

Asha Isse, speaking on behalf of Students for Justice in Palestine, presented the group’s concerns about what they see as an administrative overstep. Administrators told the group to change the logo for their conference being held Nov. 16-18.

Agenda:

The council appointed Christine Tseng, a first-year mathematics student, as a member of the Finance Committee.

The council appointed Jenny Wang, a first-year mathematics and economics student, as a member of the Finance Committee.

The council allocated $358.00 from the supplemental fund for service to Special Olympics at UCLA.

The council allocated $8,792.00 from the Contingency Programming Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.

Reports:

Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson’s office’s Good Clothes Good People nonprofit redistribution center opened in room B54 of the Student Activities Center on Friday.

External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said her office hosted a Party at the Polls event for Election Day. She added her office is working on a bond measure to pass statewide legislation for rape kit accessibility on campus.

General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said her office is hosting Conversation Cafe at the Powell Rotunda with coffee and cookies for International Education Week on Nov. 16. She added her office will co-host World Cafe, an event for students to relax with beverages from around the world and test out their global trivia knowledge, with the Dashew Center on Nov. 14.

Facilities Commissioner Julia Ho-Gonzalez said her office would host a disability rights town hall Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Carnesale Commons Venice Room.

Financial Supports Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office spent $6,500 to expand iClicker availability. He also said his office will host Bruins on a Budget to teach students effective budgeting skills on Nov. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Rieber Hall Fireside Lounge.

Campus Events Commissioner Alley Madison said her office is hosting Michael Kors and Kate Hudson, who will discuss the U.N. World Food Programme on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Northwest Campus Auditorium.

Transfer Student Representative Jessica Kim said her office will host a toiletry drive for veterans Nov. 26 to donate to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.

Student Wellness Commissioner George Louis Faour said Active Minds will host three events next week Nov. 14 and 15 to help students build self-care practices, raise awareness about mental health and help students make new connections on campus.

Academic Affairs Commissioner Nidirah Stephens said her office will hold quarterly counseling events for freshmen and new transfers starting Nov. 13 at Rolfe Hall to help with class enrollments.