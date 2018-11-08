North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Nov. 7

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council met for the first time Wednesday to discuss the formation of their council and issues pertaining to Westwood Village and surrounding areas.

19 interim council members were sworn in by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz.

Members of the NWWNC also nominated and voted for their executive board seats. Michael Skiles, president of the Graduate Students Association, was elected president. Gabriela Meza, a fourth-year political science student, was elected vice president. Chantelle Eastman, a development coordinator for the UCLA Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research and councilmember of the Westwood Neighborhood Council, was elected secretary. Amir Tarighat, owner of WV Investments, was elected treasurer.

Meetings will be held on the first Monday of each month.

Comments by public officials

Koretz said he would consider actions of both neighborhood councils as points of view. He added he will try to find common ground on issues that the two neighborhood councils disagree on. He recognized that Westwood Village is now in the NWWNC’s jurisdiction, but he will still consider WWNC perspectives.

Gibson Nyambura, a representative from the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, said the committee is granted $42,000 a year to invest in the community through events and initiatives. Discussion

Nyambura explained that no more than five standing board members could sit on each committee to stay under the majority vote of the quorum. The council’s quorum consists of 10 councilmembers. Skiles expressed his concern over the legality of the committee formation bylaws and asked the board to pass the motion with the intention of checking with the city attorney on specific quorum rules. Each committee must have two standing board members, and can include members of the public, according to the NWWNC bylaws.

Motions