Wednesday, November 7
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball defeats Purdue Fort Wayne in season opener
Men’s basketball defeats Azusa Pacific 80-53 in its first scrimmage of the season
Norman Powell came up with the steal and charged up the court
UCLA Men’s basketball snaps five-game losing streak, defeats Stanford Cardinal in 2OT
After the Bruins’ initially lead over the Stanford Cardinal started to transform into a deeper and deeper hole, UCLA managed to find a way to come back, tying the game twice before sealing the win over the visitors in the double overtime period