Women’s tennis doubles team wins second title in two weeks

The Bruins brought home another doubles title.

UCLA women’s tennis’ seniors Ayan Broomfield and Gabby Andrews competed in the Jack Kramer Club Collegiate Invitational last weekend to get in some singles practice, but the pair was successful in doubles once again.

Broomfield and Andrews won their second doubles title in two weeks, after winning their first at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships on Oct. 22.

The duo advanced to the finals with an 8-3 win in the semifinal round. Broomfield and Andrews defeated Baylor’s Livia Kraus and Kristina Sorokolet by 8-1 in the finals.

In singles, Broomfield won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 32 and then cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the round of 16. The senior defeated USC’s Alexa Corcoleotes by 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Broomfield defeated Pepperdine’s Dzina Milovanovic by 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 in the semifinals, before falling to Kraus by 6-1, 6-0 in the singles finals.

Andrews also won in the round of 32 with a 6-4, 7-6 victory to claim a spot in the round of 16, but lost 6-1, 6-3.

The two will compete at the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, which begins Wednesday.