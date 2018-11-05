Editorial: Yes on Amendment E

Three years ago, 77 percent of Los Angeles voters elected to move the local primary election date to coincide with the state primary election date in June. Then, in 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that moved the date of the 2020 state primaries up to March.

Now Angelenos have to decide again whether they want to make multiple trips to the ballot box.

It’s tedious to have to vote on the same issue, especially one that passed with overwhelming support only in 2015. Still, the board endorses Charter Amendment E.

Fortunately for voters, policymakers have included a provision this time around allowing the Los Angeles City Council to change the date of the local primary to line up with the state primary, should it be moved again, without needing another round of voter approval.

Yes, items like Charter Amendment E seem like a puzzling no-brainer on an already crowded ballot. Luckily it promises to keep voters from glancing at each other confusedly again the next time they flip open their ballots.