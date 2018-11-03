Ducks stomp over Bruins as UCLA football’s mistakes lead to blowout in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore.—The Bruins had a chance to steal one in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night, but miscues in all three phases of the game prevented them from doing so.

UCLA football (2-7, 2-4 Pac-12) fell to Oregon (6-3, 3-3) 42-21 in coach Chip Kelly’s first return to Autzen Stadium since leaving the Ducks in 2013.

Special teams woes plagued the Bruins throughout the night. Oregon opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 56-yard punt return touchdown after pushing UCLA back towards its own end zone on the Bruins’ first drive of the night.

Following an interception from freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the ensuing possession, the Ducks marched down the field but were forced to settle for a field goal.

Oregon instead ran a fake and converted, setting up running back CJ Verdell for a one-yard score to put the Ducks ahead 14-0.

A muffed punt by redshirt senior defensive back Adarius Pickett in the second quarter gave Oregon the ball at the UCLA six-yard line, which also resulted in a touchdown after Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Dillon Mitchell for a four-yard score.

Herbert finished the night 18-of-32 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and a 146.2 passer rating.

Thompson-Robinson – who started for the Bruins after missing Oct. 26’s matchup against Utah with a shoulder injury – responded before the half with a 63-yard touchdown strike to redshirt junior tight end Caleb Wilson to send UCLA into the break trailing by 14 points.

The true freshman was far from efficient, however, completing just 9 of his 23 pass attempts for 135 yards before being replaced by graduate transfer Wilton Speight.

Speight led two scoring drives in the second half and finished the night with 147 yards and a touchdown in relief of Thompson-Robinson. Despite his 114.6 passer rating, the Bruins never came within less than 14 points of the Ducks.

Running back Joshua Kelley reached the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in six games Saturday night. The redshirt junior picked up 161 yards on 26 carries and scored an a 25-yard run up the middle in which he went untouched for the house call.

UCLA will play its final road game of the season Nov. 10 against Arizona State.