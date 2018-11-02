Weekend in Preview: Women’s volleyball heads to Oregon, men’s golf to finish fall season

Women’s volleyball

Dylan D’Souza, Daily Bruin reporter

The Bruins will aim for their 21st consecutive victory over the Beavers to halt their three-game skid.

No. 22 UCLA women’s volleyball (11-8, 6-6 Pac-12) will travel to Oregon to take on Oregon State (11-13, 1-11) and No. 16 Oregon (15-7, 8-4) for the second time this season.

UCLA’s last loss against Oregon State was a five-setter in 2007 at home. The Bruins sport an all-time record of 61-3 against the Beavers.

Oregon State is the only team in the conference with an overall losing record and have three less conference wins than any other team in the Pac-12.

The Beavers earned their first Pac-12 win Sunday against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Before the win, they were on an 11-game losing streak. Oregon State managed to take a set from Stanford – which has swept UCLA twice this season – on Oct. 19.

On the other hand, Oregon beat UCLA on Oct. 5 for its first-ever sweep of the Bruins in Pauley Pavilion. The Ducks’ outside hitter Taylor Borup posted a then-season high 13 kills at a .310 hitting percentage in addition to a career-high 16 digs.

Oregon is second in the conference in terms of kills per set at 14.73, assists per set at 13.80 and hitting percentage at .263.

The Bruins are 56-12 all-time against the Ducks and 23-8 in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’m excited to see where we can go from here,” said redshirt freshman outside hitter Alexis Light. “(I’m) excited to see what we can do with this energy and ball control in Oregon.”



Men’s golf

Justin Auh, Daily Bruin reporter

The Bruins’ fall season will come to a close this weekend.

UCLA men’s golf will compete at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational starting Friday, and coach Derek Freeman said the Bruins will trot out a different lineup for their final fall tournament.

“We had an opening qualifying (last weekend) where everyone had a chance to compete, and we chose the five lowest scorers,” Freeman said.

Sophomore Devon Bling and junior Hidetoshi Yoshihara are the lone returning members from the previous tournament lineup at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. Yoshihara has represented the Bruins in every tournament thus far.

Freshman Bryan Wiyang Teoh will make his team debut this weekend. In previous individual tournaments, Teoh finished tied for 10th at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational and tied for second at the Bill Cullum Invitational.

Senior Patrick Murphy earned a spot in the lineup for the first time this season after competing in past fall tournaments as an individual. Murphy was named the Alberta Golf 2018 Player of the Year for the men’s amateur division Wednesday.

Sophomore Eddy Lai will return to the lineup, having played in UCLA’s first two fall tournaments before sitting out the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational two weeks ago.

After the Bruins placed seventh in each of their previous three fall tournaments, Freeman said it was an appropriate time to give other players an opportunity to join the lineup.

“I think it’s important for us at this point in our season to give everyone a chance,” Freeman said. “We haven’t played up to our ability, so we wanted to see if we could change things up a little bit. … I’m excited about these guys playing together.”

UCLA will tee off at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course on Friday in Hawaii.

Swimming and diving

Angie Forburger, assistant Sports editor

The Bruins are back in Westwood.

After a win at Utah on Saturday, UCLA swimming and diving (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will host two dual meets this weekend against No. 25 Arizona (2-0, 1-0) and Arizona State (1-1, 1-0) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

“Everyone is excited because it’s our first home dual meet,” said coach Cyndi Gallagher. “A lot of parents are going to be there and everyone gets to swim, so that’s exciting.”

The Bruins sent 24 athletes out of their 41-player roster to Utah and seven of them came out with individual wins.

Eleven freshmen also made their UCLA debut against Utah. Gallagher said while the newcomers had strong energy in Utah, their excitement will be even greater at a home meet.

“It’s different,” Gallagher said. “So we just have to keep them calmed down and focus on the task at hand.”

Arizona opened its season with back-to-back wins against Grand Canyon and Oregon State, defeating the former by over 100 points.

Although the Arizona State Sun Devils began the year as a top-25 team, they fell out of the rankings after a loss to Florida State on Oct. 26.

UCLA was unable to defeat either school last season.

“I don’t remember from one year to the next if we won or we didn’t, because I don’t really focus on that,” Gallagher said. “I just focus on what we need to do to be better.”

Coming off the season-opening victory, Gallagher said the Bruins need to improve on the details, such as relay takeoffs and race strategies.

“It’d be great to have wins, but it’s November and our season doesn’t end until March,” Gallagher said. “(We just need to) make the changes (and) have a lot of fun and energy.”