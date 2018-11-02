Man arrested for indecent exposure in Westwood and probation violation

A man who allegedly repeatedly exposed himself to UCLA students was arrested by university police Thursday.

Anton Floyd, 40, was arrested near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Calvert Street. Floyd allegedly masturbated in a vehicle after asking to speak with female pedestrians who were UCLA students on multiple occasions from August to October on Midvale Avenue between Strathmore Drive and Gayley Avenue, according to UCPD.

Floyd was charged with six counts of indecent exposure and one probation violation and was transported to the Los Angeles County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD detectives at 310-825-1491.