Illustration: Midterm Mystery
By Nicole Anisgard Parra, Claire Sun, Courtney Fortier and Hanna Rashidi
Posted:
November 2, 2018
1:19 am
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
Illustrations
April 26, 2018Illustration: Earth Day 2018
-
Illustrations
May 16, 2018Illustration: Mother’s Day 2018
-
Illustrations
May 16, 2018Illustration: AFSCME Strike
-
Illustrations
June 10, 2018Illustration: Packing Up the Memories
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin