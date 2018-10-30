UCPD searches for man who has repeatedly exposed himself on Midvale Avenue

University police are searching for a man involved in a series of indecent exposures from August to October.

A man was seen masturbating in a vehicle after asking to speak with female pedestrians who were UCLA students on four separate occasions on Midvale Avenue between Strathmore Drive and Gayley Avenue, according to UCPD.

UCPD described the man as black, about 20 to 35 years old and bald or with short hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants.

The man has been seen driving multiple vehicles, including a 2016-2018 Silver Volkswagen Passat, a silver extended cab pickup truck, a red four-door sedan and a gray BMW.

UCPD said that preventing and responding to instances of sexual violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment, domestic violence and stalking are priorities for UCLA.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD at 310-825-9371.