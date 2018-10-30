Tuesday, October 30

U.S. News & World Report ranks UCLA as 13th best university in world

UCLA was ranked the No. 13 best university in the world and the No. 3 best public university in the United States. (Liz Ketcham/Assistant Photo editor)

UCLA was ranked the No. 13 best university in the world by a U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.

The 2019 Best Global Universities Rankings also ranked UCLA as the No. 3 best public university in the United States, a drop from No. 1 in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Colleges Ranking released in September.

The ranking evaluated 1,250 universities across 75 countries based on 13 indicators, including global and regional research reputation and the quality of research publications.

UCLA ranked No. 8 for global research reputation, No. 13 for publications, No. 13 for number of papers among the top 1 percent most cited and No. 15 for total citations. UCLA also ranked No. 6 for psychiatry/psychology and No. 8 for chemistry in the subject rankings.

Four other University of California campuses also ranked in the top 50, with UC Berkeley at No. 4, UC San Francisco at No. 15, UC San Diego at No. 17 and UC Santa Barbara at No. 37.

Inga Hwang

