ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – Oct. 26

Associated Students UCLA is a multimillion-dollar organization that provides student services and activities the university does not fund. It oversees the Undergraduate Students Association Council, Graduate Students Association, Communications Board, campus services and enterprises. Board of Directors meetings are monthly and open to the public.
Executive reports:
- ASUCLA Executive Director Pouria Abbassi said ASUCLA launched its new online homepage Oct. 22. The redesigned website includes an updated interface that helps students locate jobs and places to eat on campus.
- Abbassi announced Bruin Custom Print also launched a new website Oct 22. Users can purchase from a wider selection of custom-designed goods, including shirts, hoodies and other types of clothing, on the new website.
- Abbassi said ASUCLA will begin its inaugural Distinguished Speaker Series, in which donors can meet with students and donate to ASUCLA, on Nov. 7. The first speaker will be Valorie Kondos Field, head coach of the UCLA gymnastics team.
- Abbassi added ASUCLA submitted its Centuries of Service proposal to the UCLA Centennial Committee. The proposal includes tentative plans for a yearlong series of events to highlight the impacts of UCLA students on campus and the Los Angeles community.
Financial statements:
- Abbassi said ASUCLA’s gross income in September was $8.3 million compared to $4.8 million in August. The gross margin was $3.2 million, $335,000 below plan.
- Abbassi attributes financial losses to poor performances in retail sales, which he said are correlated to the performance of UCLA’s football team. Abbassi added there was a back order of dental kits and a lag in Computer Store sales. Abbassi added financial losses on net income were partially mitigated with wage and benefits controls.
Action/discussion items:
- Cindy Bolton, ASUCLA director of food service, presented on new initiatives to upgrade UCLA restaurant menus and services utilizing feedback from a hired food quality director. Lu Valle Commons is expected to roll out new food items at Epazote and revised recipes at Fusion.
- Bolton said Café Synapse will transition to providing Peet’s Coffee & Tea products including cold brew, nitro, and kombucha coffee, along with new equipment and staff training.
- Bolton said ASUCLA partnered with UCLA residence halls to provide alternative food options to student residents during the recent strike.
- Representatives from UCLA Trademarks & Licensing presented at Brand Licensing Europe 2018, an event in London in which retailers and manufacturers display their merchandise to promote their companies’ brands.