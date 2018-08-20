UCLA Health hospitals maintain 29-year run of high rankings in annual report

UCLA Health hospitals were ranked No. 7 in the nation by a U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.

The report also ranked UCLA Health No. 1 in Los Angeles and No. 2 in California.

The rankings are part of an annual report that analyzes statistics from 4,500 hospitals and ranks the top 50. UCLA’s position hasn’t changed since last year but performed worse than in the 2016-2017 report, which ranked the hospitals No. 5 nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report ranked 16 departments at each hospital based on survival rates, patient safety, breadth of patient services and survey responses from physicians. UCLA Health hospitals were placed in the top 5 for geriatrics, nephrology and ophthalmology.

This is also the 29th consecutive year that UCLA Health hospitals were placed on U.S. News & World Report’s “honor roll,” a distinction made for hospitals that rank in one or more of the 16 specialties.

UCLA Health hospitals include Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital; Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA; and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.