Tuesday, August 14

In the news:

Video: Leslie Young Makes Her Mark

By


Posted:
August 13, 2018
12:30 pm

Video


Rising fourth-year financial and actuarial mathematics student Leslie Young has been inking clients at the Evermore Tattoo Company in Culver City since April. She said her tattooing style consists of anime-inspired designs as well as influences from traditional Japanese artwork.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Linda Xu

Xu is the assistant editor for the Lifestyle beat of A&E. She was previously an A&E reporter.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin