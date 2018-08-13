The Rundown: Aug. 13

Football

Angie Forburger, assistant Sports editor

Josh Rosen made his NFL debut Saturday night.

The former UCLA quarterback – drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals – took the field in the Cardinals’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers with about two minutes left in the first quarter.

Rosen, who entered with the second team, completed one pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk for a six-yard gain in his opening series before the Cardinals had a quick three-and-out.

After Arizona recovered a Chargers fumble, Rosen came back in his next series with a 21-yard pass to tight end Gabe Holmes to get the Cardinals into Los Angeles territory.

The former Bruin played in two more series to conclude the first half for Arizona before the Cardinals would go on to defeat the Chargers 24-17.

Rosen was under constant pressure from the Los Angeles defense, but managed to complete 6 of 13 pass attempts for 41 yards.

Rosen is currently listed as the second-string quarterback for Arizona, behind NFL veteran Sam Bradford, who the Cardinals signed in the offseason from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals will head to New Orleans to face the Saints in their second preseason game Friday. Their season will officially start Sept. 9 when they host the Washington Redskins.

Women’s soccer

Gabriel McCarthy, assistant Sports editor

Four members of the UCLA women’s soccer team were named to the MAC Hermann Award watch list ahead of the 2018 season.

The MAC Hermann award is given to the most outstanding player in collegiate soccer after each season. Junior midfielder Jessie Fleming was a finalist last season and senior forward/defender Hailie Mace was a semifinalist.

Mace and Fleming are on the watch list ahead of the 2018 season, along with junior defender Kaiya McCullough and sophomore forward Ashley Sanchez.

Fleming won the bronze medal with Canada at the 2016 Summer Olympics and has logged 53 appearances for the national team. She was a first-team All-American and Honda Award nominee last season after recording six goals and eight assists.

Mace led the team in scoring last season with 15 goals and finished ranked second in the Pac-12 in scoring and ninth in NCAA. She started every game for the Bruins and had 33 points.

Sanchez is currently competing with the U.S. U20 Women’s National Team in France and scored in the side’s 6-0 win over Paraguay. She earned first-team Pac-12 honors after logging a freshman record 12 assists and scoring six goals in 2017.

McCullough was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and contributed to nine shutouts and scored her first collegiate goal against USC.

Fifteen semifinalists will be decided on near the end of the season and three finalists will be placed on the ballot at the end of the season and the voting will be decided by NCAA coaches.

Men’s soccer

Gabriel McCarthy, assistant Sports editor

The men’s soccer team still had a player nominated to the top collegiate honor despite not being ranked in the preseason top 25.

UCLA men’s soccer senior defender Erik Holt was named to the MAC Hermann watch list for collegiate men’s soccer. Holt led the team with 1,440 minutes played and made 16 starts.

He received All-Pac-12 first team honors last season and was a part of the Bruin defense that logged four shutouts. Holt scored his first career goal against Maryland and finished the season with three points.

UCLA players have claimed the MAC Hermann award three times before. Leo Stolz most recently won the award in 2014 whereas Sasha Victorine and Brad Friedel won the honor in 1999 and 1992, respectively.