UC workers demand halt in outsourcing to companies that support Trump’s immigration policy

August 12, 2018
11:32 pm

Over 50,000 employees across the 10 University of California campuses went on strike for three days in May partly because of growing concerns about outsourcing at the UC. (Jenna Nicole Smith/Daily Bruin)

The University of California’s largest employee union released a statement urging the Board of Regents to divest from businesses who work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or support implementing President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” and family separation policies.

AFSCME Local 3299 made a request in late July for the UC to divest from contractors profiting from the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy of prosecuting all individuals who illegally enter the United States. When adults are detained for prosecution, their children are separately placed under the care of the Department for Health and Human Services. In the past, families were detained together, immediately sent back, or paroled into the country.

Maricruz Manzanarez, AFSCME Local 3299’s immigration committee chair, said that she thinks the UC must stop outsourcing jobs to companies who support deportation policy.

“UC outsources jobs to ICE collaborators for the same reason that ICE does,” Manzanarez said. “They want to pay their workers less. And most of those workers – like the families being ripped apart and detained by ICE – are immigrants and people of color.”

Over 50,000 employees across the 10 UC campuses went on strike for three days in May partly due to growing concerns about outsourcing at UC, which they feel leads to increased income and racial inequality.

In a statement, AFSCME Local 3299 President Kathryn Lybarger called for more severe condemnation by UC President Janet Napolitano of the Trump administration’s forceful immigration policies.

Lybarger also said she thinks Napolitano and the regents should use the UC’s purchasing power for social justice.

“This is a fundamental question of leadership and morality, and she can’t have it both ways,” she said.

Megana Sekar

  • Virgil21

    UC gets how much money in federal funds? How much in federal financial aid do their students get? How many of the protesters are, themselves, illegal aliens or family members of illegal aliens? How,ugh of the incessant protesting is actually self-serving?
    Too bad the US taxpayers can’t cut off those funds from entities that defy federal law, promote lawlessness and open borders, as well as try to politicize institutions and businesses that are best left apolitical. Those agencies that expend money and effort trying to protect illegal aliens from the consequences of their illicit acts, in fact attempting to reward illegal aliens for their lawlessness, deceitfully calling themselves “advocacy agencies,” have been trying to politicize such entities for years. They have increased their lawless efforts now that it is becoming more and more clear that Americans want our immigration laws vigorously enforced and our borders fortified and sealed.
    Of course, California leads the pack of purveyors of lawlessness, having more illegal aliens unlawfully residing there than in any other state. The wayward, radical Left wing state’s support of illegality has it swimming in red ink, yet they continue to foster ruinous socialist agendas. They will try to drag the rest of the nation down with them. When CA finally goes belly up, do it’s alt-Left leaders think the rest of the country will be willing to pay to bail them out? I sincerely doubt it. California greatly needs a harsh smack-down, the faster the better. Napolitano would do well to ignore the radical far Left fanatics, and prudently manage the business of the university system in an apolitical manner. Let lawlessness, national sovereignty, and prudence prevail!


