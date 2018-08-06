School of Law receives over $2M in donations toward its food policy center

The UCLA School of Law received a gift of $2.375 million toward the Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy, according to a university press release published Wednesday.

Lynda and Stewart Resnick, who founded the center in 2013, made this contribution to help strengthen research and educational resources. It co-sponsors the annual UCLA-Harvard Food Law and Policy Conference among other conferences and workshops. The center also publishes scholarly articles and a food law blog.

The new donation will secure the center’s standing as one of the largest and most funded food law programs in the country by focusing on accurately informing families about the food they eat.

Educational programs at the Resnick Center include classes in UCLA’s interdisciplinary food studies graduate certificate program and a class titled Law 440: “Introduction to Food Law and Policy.” The introductory course teaches students to identify information on food labels that can be misleading and recommend changes to labeling regulations with the goal of helping consumers.

In addition, the center has a Food Law Clinic. Since it was created in 2017, students who participate in the clinic can offer food options to locals in need and help food service contracts in the area.

The Resnicks have been prominent philanthropists at UCLA. They have donated nearly $90 million to UCLA toward causes such as nutrition and health care research.