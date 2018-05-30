Wednesday, May 30

Global Melodies: LatinJazz Big Band

May 30, 2018
The LatinJazz Big Band, led by ethnomusicology lecturer Paul De Castro, gives participants the opportunity to perform in a big-band jazz setting with added Latin American instruments.

