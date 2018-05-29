Medina found guilty of first-degree murder in trial by jury

A jury found Alberto Medina guilty in the first degree of the 2015 murder of a UCLA student.

Medina, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Andrea “Andy” DelVesco, was also tried and convicted of arson, two separate counts of burglary and cruelty to animals. DelVesco’s dog was injured in the fire Medina allegedly set in DelVesco’s apartment.

Although officers initially responded to the scene when Sarah Muhr, a former UCLA student who lived above DelVesco at the time, called 911 because she heard screaming, officers were unable to determine a crime had occurred until after Muhr called police a second time, when she saw smoke coming from DelVesco’s room.

[Related: Full coverage of the DelVesco murder trial since 2015]

DelVesco’s body had been stabbed 19 times and was found in her torched apartment the morning of Sept. 21, 2015. Forensic analysis had found a match with DelVesco’s DNA on the blade of the knife Medina allegedly used to kill her. The knife, which belonged to DelVesco, had been found in Medina’s home in Fresno, California, after Los Angeles police officers arrested him there.

Medina had been visiting Eric Marquez, a former UCLA student, when the crimes were committed. Although Marquez was arrested along with Medina and was initially to be tried with him, Marquez plead guilty to first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact in December.

Medina is expected to appear in court again for his sentencing.