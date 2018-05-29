Judicial board orders election board to issue, properly define sanction

The undergraduate student government judicial board ordered the election board Tuesday to clearly issue a reasonable sanction for a case in which it found candidates who engaged in voter coercion.

The judicial board ruled in favor of the student petitioner and the Undergraduate Students Association Council, and against the USAC Election Board and the election board’s chair, Jack Price, respectively.

In Petition 18-10, which the judicial board held a hearing for Thursday, Price alleged that the council violated its constitution by ordering the judicial board during its Tuesday meeting to accept a petition against the election board. In Petition 18-6, which the judicial board held a hearing for on Friday, petitioners Ramneek Hazrah and Matthew Richard alleged election board violated a variety of election code articles, the USAC constitution and the 18-4 Order, which was previously issued by the judicial board.

The judicial board originally declined to review Petition 18-6 on May 21, but later accepted it Wednesday after the council unanimously voted to override the judicial board’s decision to not review the case at last week’s council meeting.

In the 18-4 Order, the judicial board ordered the election board to issue a reasonable sanction for attempted voter coercion in Sanction Case 59, which alleged Bruins United candidates Bella Martin and Victoria Solkovits engaged in voter coercion. The election board ultimately stated that it found in Sanction Case 59 that Martin and Solkovits engaged in voter coercion. However, following a decision by Price, the board did not issue a sanction against Martin, who was elected a general representative, despite a majority of the board’s ad hoc investigative committee voting to disqualify her.

The judicial board ruled in favor of Hazrah and Richard, and has requested that the election board issue a reasonable sanction in Sanction Case 59 and that the election board clearly delineate a sanction section. The document with the election board’s findings for the case currently does not make clear what sanction, if any, the board decided to issue.

During Friday’s hearing, Price said he believed that issuing no sanction against Martin was most appropriate, given that the voting period had ended. The judicial board ruled that while election board could still be complying with the 18-4 Order by not issuing a sanction, it would have to make note of that in its findings, and state what sanction it would have issued had the voting period not ended.

The decision to override the judicial board’s rejection of Petition 18-6 was challenged by Price in Petition 18-10. Price claimed that USAC had violated Article III. Section B.2. of the USAC Constitution, which states that elected USAC officers shall serve for one year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The judicial board ruled against Price and said it believes a council member’s one-year term is defined to be the length of one academic year and that the successors have not been appointed since they have not been sworn in by the chief justice of the judicial board, according to a judicial board memorandum.

The judicial board’s full opinion for both rulings will be made available within two weeks.