UCLA revising policy regulating use of its trademarks and seals

UCLA is revising its policy on the use of university names, trademarks and seals for the first time in 20 years.

UCLA announced a policy update Thursday that clarifies restrictions and strict prohibitions on the use of the university’s logos, trademarks, and official and unofficial seals. The update to UCLA Policy 110 also clarifies which administrators will decline or approve requests to use UCLA trademarks, Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck said in an email statement.

The new policy includes a protocol to streamline the processes of approving UCLA logo use, clarify what constitutes an official UCLA logo and define when UCLA trademarks can be used commercially. This was done by rewording previous policies and listing which administrator should be contacted for each case of using a protected mark.

Ricardo Vazquez, a UCLA spokesperson, said new technologies have made it easier for protected UCLA marks to be used in ways that break policy code. He said there has been an increase in the use of altered UCLA logos and that the new update will make it easier for UCLA to regulate its trademarks.

Vazquez said the policy also aims to reduce confusion about when students can use official UCLA logos and how they can get approval to use them.

A draft of UCLA’s Policy 110 is currently open for public review. Students and members of the UCLA community are allowed to submit any comments they have about the revision. The draft of the new policy will be open for review until June 25.

The final version of the policy will become effective in October 2018, according to Beck’s email statement.