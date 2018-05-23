USAC recap – May 22

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube, which can be accessed with a ucla.edu account.
Public Comment
- Students said they think the election of Bruins United candidate Bella Martin, who was found to have engaged in voter coercion, was not valid.
Special Presentations
- The California Public Interest Research Group executive board discussed CALPIRG’s work this year, including lobbying for 100 percent renewable energy at UCLA and Pell Grant protection. Their lead campaign next year will be Save the Bees.
Agenda
- The council suspended their bylaws in order to vote on a motion to override the USAC Judicial Board’s decision to reject a petition against the election board. The motion passed by a vote of 10-0-0.
- The council allocated a total of $18,936 from the contingency programming fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated a total of $500 from the supplemental fund for service to one non-USAC group.