Wine About It: Canned wines beat bottles, can provide better summertime aesthetic

Life is filled with moments shared over a glass of wine, whether fueling a gossip session with friends, or destressing after a long day of school. But what are the best options for the average broke college student who can’t afford a $50 bottle of wine? Each week, columnist Susana Alcantar will discuss different wine options for under $15, where to get them in Westwood and which are worth your money.

Sometimes the best wines don’t come in a glass bottle.

Though canned wines have been around since the 1990s, they have not become popular in the United States until recent years with many wine brands now selling canned versions of their bottled counterparts.

The first canned wine I purchased was Presto Sparkling Rosé from Whole Foods. A four-pack costs $12.99 and each can is 187 milliliters – slightly smaller than an Izze can. The small, dainty can features pink and white squiggly lines across its surface. Once I snapped the can open, I realized that I wasn’t going to be able to see the color of the wine, so I decided to pour some of it into a glass.

The dark, blush hue of the wine mirrored the can’s packaging. It made me anticipate the quickly approaching summer vacation, since rosé is one of best drinks to have during the summertime.

The variety smelled like a well-balanced mixture of champagne and rosé. The drink was dry and refreshing, but not overbearing. The can might seem like it holds a small amount of wine, but I actually found it to be a decent amount. However, I wanted more because it was so good.

The second canned wine I sampled was Simpler Wines Too Uncanny red blend from Trader Joe’s for $2.99. Reminiscent of a Dr Pepper, one of my favorite beverages, the can boasted a metallic burgundy exterior.

I was excited to try the wine but what immediately put me off was the smell, almost like a red wine that had been sitting in the sun for a long time. The deep red tinge was appealing, but could not make up for the overly sour scent.

I tasted the wine and it was not as bad as anticipated – bland and devoid of any specific flavors, but not horrible. I drank almost the entire can, but it couldn’t quite compare to Dr Pepper.

The final variety I tried was Tangent Sauvignon Blanc from Whole Foods. I bought just one can for $7.79, a price that felt a little too expensive. However, the design of the can was my favorite of the three by far. Its combination of blues and greens made it look like the perfect can to take pictures with for Instagram.

The color of the wine inside was also attractive – a very pale yellow with a slight gold tint. The taste of the wine reminded me of the Yes Way Rosé I tried a few weeks earlier because it was well-balanced between dry and refreshing, with an overall crisp taste.

But despite the wine’s notable taste, I couldn’t get over the price of the drink. I would much rather have bought the 750-milliliter bottle, which was $17, instead of buying the 375-milliliter can.

Overall, the best option was the Presto rosé, which was both fulfilling and cheap. The sparkling wine and rosé combination is now one of my favorites. I can definitely see myself sharing the four-pack with my friends during the summer while we lounge by the pool.