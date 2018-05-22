Tuesday, May 22

In the news:

No Offense, But: Administrators and Veggie Grill

May 22, 2018
Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, News editor Rupan Bharanidaran and senior staffer Liberty Feliciano as they discuss how administrators have been getting involved in the student government elections, and how Veggie Grill has taken the Daily Bruin by storm.

