No Offense, But: Administrators and Veggie Grill
Posted:
May 22, 2018
4:01 pm
Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, News editor Rupan Bharanidaran and senior staffer Liberty Feliciano as they discuss how administrators have been getting involved in the student government elections, and how Veggie Grill has taken the Daily Bruin by storm.
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the student body, the undergraduate student government and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science.