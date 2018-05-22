Administrator Alfred Osborne announced as Anderson’s interim dean

Tuesday, May 22

Alfred Osborne Jr., the current senior associate dean for external affairs at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, will serve as interim dean of Anderson. (UCLA Newsroom)

A senior administrator will serve as the UCLA Anderson School of Management’s interim dean, the university announced Tuesday.

Alfred Osborne Jr., the current senior associate dean for external affairs at Anderson, has agreed to serve as interim dean after Judy Olian, the current dean, finishes her term at the end of the academic year. Olian, who began her term in 2006, is leaving her position to become the president of Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Osborne is also a professor in global economics, management and entrepreneurship, and he founded the Harold and Pauline Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation. The center funds fellowships to help students gain business experience and access to entrepreneurship research.

Scott Waugh, the executive vice chancellor and provost, said the university will soon form a search committee to find a permanent dean for the school.

