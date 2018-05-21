Judicial board rejects petition against election board

The undergraduate student government judicial board rejected a petition against the election board Monday.

Ramneek Hazrah and Matthew William Richard filed a petition against the election board, claiming the election board violated judicial board orders by failing to issue a reasonable sanction for Sanction Case 59 after finding that Bruins United candidates Bella Martin and Victoria Solkovits engaged in attempted voter coercion during the Undergraduate Students Association Council election campaign, according to the memorandum from the judicial board to the petitioner.

The election board released its updated findings for Sanction Case 59 on May 14.

The judicial board rejected the petition because it was filed after the appeal due date. The election code states that all petitions must be submitted by 5 p.m. the second school day after decisions of the election board have been announced. The petition case was filed on May 18.

The judicial board also stated that it has already ordered the election board to issue a reasonable sanction, which was not fulfilled by the election board. However, the judicial board said it has no jurisdiction over enforcing the order.

This is the sixth petition the judicial board has rejected hearing.