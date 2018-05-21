ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – May 18

Quaint Bel-Air guesthouse with a private entrance for rent. 2 miles from campus. The current UCLA student is moving out and this semi-furnished and cozy place will be available July 1st. Complete kitchen, bathroom, utilities, internet, washer and dryer are included for only $1,600/mo. Call or text (310)365-5723 or email [email protected] to set up an appointment. • Guesthouse for Rent

Premier Outpatient Physical Therapy office (teaching facility), looking for full time Physical Therapist aide. We are located in Culver City, candidates that live close preferred. The candidate must have bachelor degree in related field and have inspiration to become PT or PTA. Knowledge of exercises and fitness required. Must be personable, eager to learn. Duties will include direct patient care under the supervision of licensed physical therapist. Spanish speaking would be very appreciated! PLEASE ATTACH RESUME: [email protected] • Help Wanted

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 100 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-20/hr [email protected] • Help Wanted

CLINICAL RESEARCH COORDINATOR/SCRIBE Full Time Employment opportunity with UCLA Dept of Orthopaedics at the Orthopaedic Institute for Children for recent grads looking for clinic exposure during gap year. -4 positions available -Clinical research and pt care exposure -work directly with peds ortho surgeons Send resume to [email protected] • Career Opportunities

Jewish Political Religious Shock Humor (424) 302-9484 Hire the Messiah to Come to Your Party [email protected] • Professional Services