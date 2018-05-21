ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – May 18

Associated Students UCLA is a multimillion-dollar organization that provides student services and activities that the university does not fund. It oversees the Undergraduate Students Association Council, Graduate Students Association, Communications Board, campus services and enterprises. Board of Directors meetings are monthly and open to the public.
Executive reports:
- ASUCLA Executive Director Pouria Abbassi said Veggie Grill, which opened Tuesday, has made larger sales than predicted.
- Abbassi said the coffee experience programs, which aim to attract new business to ASUCLA with a greater variety of coffee options on campus, are underway. He added that staff is being trained to operate the coffee experience programs.
- Abbassi said ASUCLA has been working with UCLA football to potentially cater its events.
- Abbassi said the Ackerman Union restrooms will complete refurbishments before commencement.
- Abbassi said ASUCLA will hold its Exceptional Student Employee recognition event, which celebrates the efforts of high-performing student employees, next week.
Financial statements:
- Abbassi said the association earned sales of $300,000 in April, which is a slight increase from April 2017, but $15,000 less than projected.
- He said he hopes that Veggie Grill’s opening and the introduction of nitro coffee at Kerckhoff Coffee house and Northern Lights will increase profits from food services.
- He said graduation revenue for the Graduation Etc. store is projected to increase as commencement approaches.
- He said food service sales in North Campus have temporarily decreased due to construction in the area.
- He said BearWear over-performed in sales by roughly $16,000.
Action items:
- The Board of Directors approved the Services and Enterprises budget and five-year forecast.
- The board approved the Communications Board 2018-2019 budget.
- The board approved a capital expenditure of $125,000 to renovate the B-level BearWear.