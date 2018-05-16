USAC Recap – May 15

Jewish Political Religious Shock Humor (424) 302-9484 Hire the Messiah to Come to Your Party [email protected]

WILSHIRE&FEDERAL. One large private room in ONE furnished bedrooom apartment to rent. $975/month. Nonsmoker female preferred. Utilities, cable, & internet included. Available Now! Tara 310-696-9248 • Room for Rent

WESTHILL APTS has 1 & 2 Bdms available for September move in! Controlled Access, Parking & Pet Friendly! Call/text Laura 310-467-0930 • Apartments for Rent

Volunteer Nurse & Mental Health Professionals Needed Camp Kesem is a student run organization that aims to suppors kids through and beyond a parent's cancer. We are in need of certified nurses and mental health professionals to assist us at our camp this year. The dates for camp are June 23-29 & July 1-7. We only ask that volunteers attend ONE of the weeks, unless interested in doing both. If you are interested or have any questions, please email [email protected] Thank you! • Volunteer

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 100 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-20/hr [email protected] • Help Wanted