USAC Recap – May 15

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the usaclive channel on YouTube, which can be accessed with a ucla.edu account.
Special presentations:
- USAC webmaster Benson Han shared an update on USAC’s new website. He added the website is still in its beta version. USAC Internal Vice President Vivy Li said council members can post their offices’ events on the website’s calendar.
- Li said her office is working on a project called USAC History. Her office reached out to former council members to create a record that can be passed on from year to year.
Officer reports:
- USAC President Arielle Mokhtarzadeh said voting for the creation of the North Westwood Neighborhood Council will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 22 at the John Wooden Center.
- USAC External Vice President Chloe Pan said her office will host a two-part event called “Fight for Fresh Food: Food Stamp Politics” on May 17. Pan added there will be a phone banking session from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kerckhoff Patio, where students can call government representatives to express support for SB 900, a bill that seeks to provide food-insecure individuals with extra fresh produce. The event will also include a workshop on the state of food security in 2018 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Ackerman Student Union.
- USAC General Representative 2 Kayla He said her office will hold a town hall on May 21 to discuss the responsibilities and powers of the new International Student Representative office, following its creation by referendum in this month’s USAC election.
- Student Union Director Roy Champawat said that Veggie Grill began operations on May 15 in Ackerman’s first-floor dining area.
Agenda:
- The council allocated $20,808.00 from the Contingency Programming Fund to various student organizations.
- The council tabled the certification of the recent USAC election results to next week’s meeting. The council continued the previous week’s discussion regarding allegations against certain candidates infringing upon students’ right to vote in privacy.
- The council voted to certify the results of the referendum establishing the International Student Representative office.
- The council continued last week’s discussion about the installation of security cameras on the third and fourth floors of Kerckhoff Hall.