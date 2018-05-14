UCPD searching for someone defrauding people, impersonating police officer

University police are searching for an individual who has been claiming to be a police officer.

Since Saturday, someone who has been impersonating a police officer called around 15 UCLA students and staff members to tell them they or a loved one have an outstanding arrest warrant, according to a UCPD alert. The impersonator then demands payment from the student or staff member, usually by wire transfer or prepaid gift cards.

The impersonator has also threatened UCLA students and staff members they will be arrested if they do not pay fraudulent fines, according to the alert.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.