No Offense, But: Voter coercion and strikes

No Offense is back with yet another exciting show with Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, columnist Chris Busco and senior staffer Liberty Feliciano. Join the team as they break down the Undergraduate Students Association Council Judicial Board’s hearing about the USAC Election Board’s investigations into voter coercion allegations. Then, tag along as they talk about the recent labor union strikes that caused UCLA to cut short some of its amenities.