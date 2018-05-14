Monday, May 14

In the news:

No Offense, But: Voter coercion and strikes

By , , and


Posted:
May 14, 2018
1:50 pm

Opinion, Podcasts, Radio


radio.nooffense.votercoercionandstrikes-01.png

 Share

 Tweet

No Offense is back with yet another exciting show with Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, columnist Chris Busco and senior staffer Liberty Feliciano. Join the team as they break down the Undergraduate Students Association Council Judicial Board’s hearing about the USAC Election Board’s investigations into voter coercion allegations. Then, tag along as they talk about the recent labor union strikes that caused UCLA to cut short some of its amenities.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Keshav Tadimeti |
Opinion editor

Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the student body, the undergraduate student government and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science.

contact

Abhishek Shetty |
Assistant Opinion editor

Shetty is an assistant Opinion editor. He previously contributed as an opinion columnist for the section and writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.

Catherine Liberty Feliciano |
News reporter

Catherine Liberty Feliciano is news reporter and a member of the Bruin Editorial Board. She writes stories about Westwood, research and student life. She dabbles in video journalism and frequently writes #ThrowbackThursday blogs. Feliciano was an assistant opinion editor from 2015-16.

contact

Chris Busco

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin