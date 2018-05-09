Baseball falls to Long Beach State 5-1 in fourth consecutive loss

The Bruin bats didn’t make much noise following their quietest weekend of the season.

Long Beach State (21-27) shut down No. 11 UCLA baseball (30-14) 5-1 on Tuesday night, extending the Bruins’ losing streak to a season-high four games.

The Bruins put up their lone run on an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning from sophomore right fielder Jeremy Ydens, but they could have had a lot more.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf and first baseman Michael Toglia – the Bruins’ top two home run hitters – each came to the plate with the bases loaded and their team down by four, but both sophomores struck out looking.

Redshirt sophomore starter Jack Ralston didn’t make it out of the fourth inning, in which the Dirtbags poured on all 5 of their runs. Ralston gave up an RBI single and an RBI groundout before coach John Savage lifted the righty for sophomore lefty Nick Scheidler.

Scheidler hit the first batter he saw and then gave up a 3-run shot to left field, putting Long Beach State up 5-0.

The Bruins answered in the bottom of the inning with a pair of line drive singles and a walk to load the bases. Sophomore catcher and No. 9 hitter Will McInerny added another liner in the frame, but this one was one-hopped, and turned into an inning-ending double play by the Dirtbags’ second baseman.

Strumpf got a rise out of the crowd in the eighth inning when he sent a towering fly ball into left center field, but the power-hitting second baseman got an even bigger rise out of Long Beach State left fielder Tristan Mercadel, who leapt over the wall to rob the would-be homer.

Had the ball cleared the wall, Strumpf’s on-base streak would have been extended to 32 straight games.