Judicial board postpones swearing in of next year’s council

The undergraduate student government judicial board decided to review a petition against the election board and postponed the swearing in of next year’s council until the results of the hearing are announced.

Ramneek Hazrah and Matthew William Richard filed a petition against the election board, claiming the board failed to fully investigate and issue a reasonable sanction against Bruins United candidates Victoria Solkovitis and Bella Martin, who were involved in voter coercion, according to a memorandum for the petitioner. The judicial board’s decision may change the outcome of the election.

The election board sanctioned the Bruins United slate Friday morning and prohibited the slate from campaigning until 3 p.m. that day. The election board announced Martin as the council’s general representative 2 when it released election results Friday.

The judicial board postponed the swearing in of the elected council members until May 14. Elected councils were planned to be sworn in Tuesday during the council’s meeting.

This is the second petition the judicial board has accepted to review this year, and the court of hearing will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. The court hearing will be open to the public. The location of the hearing is still to be determined.