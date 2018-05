The Daily Bruin Editorial Board recently called upon the Undergraduate Students Association Council to transform itself from a council. composed of executive positions and commissions, to a senate system, composed of senators free to choose their roles. What do you think about such a change?

A senate system would be a good way to ensure every community gains representation in student government, especially since candidates for commissions usually run unopposed.

A senate system would be an unnecessary expansion, since the current compositions of executive positions and commissions works better with specific roles for officers.

USAC will fail to accurately represent the student body regardless of its structure.

I have feelings about this that are not expressed in the options above.

Submit