The Rundown – May 4

Men’s volleyball

Gabriel McCarthy, Daily Bruin reporter

The American Volleyball Coaches Association awarded five UCLA men’s volleyball (26-7, 10-3 MPSF) squad members All-American honors.

Sophomore middle blocker Daenan Gyimah and junior setter Micah Ma’a were awarded first-team honors. Going into the match, Gymiah led the nation with a .533 hitting percentage and ranked third in individual blocking, with 1.226 per set.

This season marks the second time Ma’a received first-team honors in his collegiate career after he was selected during his freshman year. Ma’a started all 32 games this season and finished third nationally in assists, with 1,229.

Three others received honorable mentions, including senior libero and outside hitter JT Hatch, senior outside hitter Jake Arnitz and senior opposite Christian Hessenauer. Hessenauer led the Bruins offensively this season, with 369 kills and 4.21 points per set.

Arnitz was a second-team All-American the past two seasons and hit for over .350 in 12 games this season. Hatch was an honorable mention as a freshman, made a switch to libero this season from outside hitter and was second to Ma’a in assists, with 65.

The NCAA men’s volleyball championship final will be hosted at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday. The Bruins will face the No. 1 seed Long Beach State 49ers (27-1).

Gymnastics

Ed Cha, Daily Bruin contributor

Topping off a year that included UCLA’s seventh NCAA gymnastics title, Peng-Peng Lee has been named the Honda Sport Award winner for gymnastics. The announcement was made by Chris Voelz, executive director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

The CWSA has been presenting this award for 42 years, and represents a nomination field that covers the top female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

Lee posted on Twitter after receiving the award:

!?!?!?!? This is incredible! I am so filled with love and happiness right now! I’m so grateful to have won this prestigious award! What a day it has been!!! https://t.co/yLDyev7BIv — Peng Peng Lee (@PengPengCLee) May 3, 2018

With the award, Lee becomes eligible for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Honda Cup, which will be presented June 25 in Downtown Los Angeles, live on CBS Sports Network.

Lee clinched the Bruins’ national championship win with a perfect 10 on the balance beam, giving UCLA the lead over Oklahoma in the final event of the meet.

“I am extremely honored to be chosen as the winner for the sport of gymnastics. This award is as much mine as it is my teammates’,” said Lee in a statement to UCLABruins.com. “I have been here for six years, and I have never experienced a team like this one. They have all made such a positive impact in my life, and the bond we have created is what made all of our success this year possible.”

Women’s golf

Ed Cha, Daily Bruin contributor



UCLA women’s golf has scored another Pac-12 golfer of the month with freshman Patty Tavatanakit earning the honor for April.

Tavatanakit defeated teammate Lilia Vu in a one-hole playoff to win the Pac-12 championships and also co-medaled at the Silverado Showdown. She shot an 8-under 208 in both events. This is her second golfer of the month award and the fourth overall for the team.

The freshman has three victories this season with a combined 22-under in 21 rounds.

Up next, the Bruins travel to the NCAA San Francisco regional at TPC Harding Park from May 7 to 9.

Beach volleyball

Gabriel McCarthy, Daily Bruin reporter

UCLA beach volleyball (35-3, 3-0 Pac-12) was awarded nine Pac-12 honors after finishing the regular season ranked first in the nation.

Junior Nicole McNamara was voted Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Player of the Year, the first time any Bruin had been awarded the distinction. Her partnership with her twin sister Megan McNamara was awarded pair of the year.

The duo posted a 31-7 record as the No. 1 pair for the Bruins this season. The McNamara twins’ win total was the highest in the nation at the end of the regular season and contributed to the Bruins’ team record 30-dual win streak.

Sophomore Lily Justine and her partner junior Sarah Sponcil were also voted into the Pac-12 first team. Sophomore Savvy Simo was named to the second team while her partner freshman Mac May was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

Coach Stein Metzger was awarded Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the second year running. This year marked the first time the Bruins claimed the conference title, defeating NCAA champions USC in the conference final.

UCLA was named to the eight-team field that will play in the NCAA championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, this weekend.