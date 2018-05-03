USAC election sanction – May 2

The undergraduate student government election board issued six sanctions Wednesday.

The Leaders Influencing Tomorrow slate was sanctioned for not documenting the price of a borrowed tent canopy it used in its expenditure forms. The code states that all donated materials, including borrowed items, must be declared in the expense forms at its fair market value.

The slate also did not follow proper regulations governing the use of temporary structures on campus. The slate is prohibited from campaigning 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.Thursday.

Robert Blake Watson, an independent candidate running for internal vice president, was sanctioned for purchasing additional campaign material after the expense deadline. Watson is prohibited from campaigning 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shirley Chieng was sanctioned for sending a Facebook message supporting Helen-Sage Lee, an independent candidate running for general representative, without a disclaimer. Chieng must add a disclaimer to the message before noon Thursday.

Bruins United candidates, Victoria Solkovits running for external vice president and Lior Behdadnia running for financial supports commissioner, were sanctioned for distributing free campaign-related adhesive phone wallets.

The code prohibits candidates from using adhesive-backed campaign material or endorsement material. Solkovits and Behdadnia are prohibited from campaigning 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Thursday.

Julia Ho-Gonzalez, an independent candidate running for facilities commissioner, was sanctioned for using the USAC Facilities Commission Office in Kerckhoff Hall to film her campaign video.

The code prohibits candidates from using Associated Students UCLA or university equipment. Ho-Gonzalez is not allowed to campaign from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Nicole Corona Diaz, an independent candidate running for external vice president, was sanctioned for not including the election board’s stamp of approval on her campus signboard. Diaz must put the stamp to her signboard by 3 p.m. Thursday.