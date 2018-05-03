USAC election sanction – May 3

The undergraduate student government election board issued three sanctions Thursday.

Victoria Solkovits, a Bruins United candidate running for external vice president, was sanctioned for not tagging the USAC Election Board at UCLA page and not including the #USACVote18 hashtag on a campaign-related Facebook post. Solkovits must tag the board’s page and add the hashtag by noon Friday.

Lior Behdadnia, Bruins United candidate running for Financial Supports commissioner, was sanctioned for flyering on Bruin Walk before the permitted leafleting hours, which was from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Behdadnia is prohibited from campaigning from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The For the People slate was sanctioned for submitting a joint expense form. The election code states each candidate must report their portion of the total cost.

Each For The People candidate must resubmit their campaign expense forms to the board by 5 p.m. Friday. The slate is also prohibited from campaigning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.