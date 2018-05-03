Three-day union worker strike to interrupt dining, custodial services

UCLA students living in residence halls will experience limited dining options during a three-day workers’ strike next week.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, which represents service workers at the University of California, will go on a strike from Monday to Wednesday. Students will experience disruptions in dining, custodial and maintenance services.

AFSCME voted to strike after failing to reach a contract agreement with the UC. It announced the three-day strike April 26.

UCLA has prepared contingency plans to accommodate for the strikes and provide regular services, UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez said in an email statement.

“It is possible that some minor disruptions to some nonessential campus services may occur, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of the campus community,” he said.

Several dining halls are cutting back services because of the strike.

All take-out dining options, including Bruin Café, Café 1919, Rendezvous and The Study at Hedrick, will be closed during the strike, according to the UCLA Dining Services website.

All dining halls will remain open, but there will be slight changes to hours and services. Continental breakfast will replace typical breakfast options at De Neve, Covel, Bruin Plate and FEAST at Rieber, which does not typically serve breakfast.

In addition, the four dining halls will have extended hours during the three-day strike. De Neve will remain open an hour later for lunch, Covel will open an hour earlier for dinner and all four dining halls will remain open until 9 p.m. No dining options will be open past 9 p.m.

Updated menus and dining information will be available on the dining webpage.