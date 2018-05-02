USAC recap – May 1

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel, which can be accessed with a ucla.edu account.
Presentations
- Representatives from the Academic Advancement Program said AAP anticipates a surplus in funds from the Social Justice Referendum by the end of the year. They said the program plans to expand the peer learning sessions for upper division science and math courses and provide more leadership and professional development training for peer learning facilitators.
- UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said a number of hate crimes have occurred in Kerckhoff Hall, including the vandalization of USAC President Arielle Yael Mokhtarzadeh’s mezuzah on her office’s doorpost in January. He added students should call UCPD if they notice any unusual or suspicious activity.
- USAC Election Board Chair Jack Price said the board tries to evaluate complaints carefully before issuing a sanction.
Agenda
- The council allocated a total of $16,700 from the Contingency Programming Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated a total of $38,882.91 from the Travel Grant Mini Fund to various student groups.
- Mokhtarzadeh said the Facebook post claiming that Bruins United received campaign funding from Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit organization, is false. Mokhtarzadeh, who ran with the Bruins United slate in last year’s USAC election, said she has never received campaign funding nor has she been contacted by Turning Point USA.
Reports
- Facilities Commissioner Zahra Hajee said her office will co-host Bruin Bazaar, which is an event where students can donate and swap personal items, on Wednesday in Bruin Plaza from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. She added her office will also hold the The Green Initiative Fund Sustainability Innovation Challenge in the Bruin Viewpoint Room on May 18.
- Campus Events Commissioner Nedda Nikki Saidian said her office will screen “The Hunting Ground” on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the James Bridges Theater. She said her office redesigned CEC’s website earlier this quarter.
- She added students have until Wednesday to vote in the student DJ competition to choose a student disc jockey to perform in Ultrabloom, a concert featuring EDM artists that Saidian’s office will host May 6.